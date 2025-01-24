Previous
Next
Sunbathing by pattyblue
Photo 1082

Sunbathing

The tips of the mosses on the cemetery wall were glowing in the low sunlight.
The wall is taller than me so I was up on tip toes getting this.
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
296% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact