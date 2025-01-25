Previous
After the storm by pattyblue
After the storm

After yesterday’s storm we had lovely quiet sunny day today.
There has hardly been any snowdrops by me this year but I managed to find a small patch in the cemetery.
25th January 2025

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags ace
What a lovely capture! The blooms are open just right. =)
January 26th, 2025  
