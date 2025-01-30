Previous
Next
Cemetery art by pattyblue
Photo 1084

Cemetery art

A crop of an image on a grave stone in my local cemetery.
I haven’t touched the colour, she really was looking golden.
30th January 2025 30th Jan 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
298% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact