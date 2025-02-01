Sign up
Photo 1084
Shoo!
A lot of aggressive swan behaviour going on at the moment with mating season underway.
I spent a good while watching the antics today.
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
1
0
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
2nd February 2025 2:14pm
Tags
shoo
Mags
ace
LOL! Looks like a squabble for sure.
February 3rd, 2025
