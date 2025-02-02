Previous
Spot the odd one out by pattyblue
Spot the odd one out

I went to Perry Hall park today with the hope of seeing the Mandarin duck that had taken up residence and there he was swimming about quite happily with the Mallards.
I felt a bit sad for him though as he hasn’t got a mate.
Mags ace
Beautiful shot! Looks like another odd one in the tuxedo feathers. =)
February 3rd, 2025  
