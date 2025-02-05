Previous
Steampunk fish by pattyblue
Photo 1090

Steampunk fish

We found this rather cool piece of artwork on the Walsall canal today.
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags ace
Cool mural and capture!
February 7th, 2025  
