Previous
Well hello there by pattyblue
Photo 1091

Well hello there

A very tame Muscovy duck in Walsall arboretum today.
He was sitting on the fence and eating bird food from my sister’s hand.
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
298% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
LOL! Friendly fella! Nice capture.
February 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact