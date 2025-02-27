Previous
Pigeon pals by pattyblue
Pigeon pals

We were watching a lady feeding the pigeons and she gave my sister some seeds.
She was instantly mobbed by them and was surprised at how heavy they were.
27th February 2025 27th Feb 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Boxplayer ace
Hilarious
March 1st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Brilliant photo…
March 1st, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Great timing!
March 1st, 2025  
