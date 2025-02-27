Sign up
Photo 1094
Pigeon pals
We were watching a lady feeding the pigeons and she gave my sister some seeds.
She was instantly mobbed by them and was surprised at how heavy they were.
27th February 2025
27th Feb 25
3
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1095
photos
97
followers
98
following
300% complete
View this month »
1088
1089
1090
1091
1092
1093
1094
1095
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
28th February 2025 11:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pigeon
,
pals
Boxplayer
ace
Hilarious
March 1st, 2025
Beverley
ace
Brilliant photo…
March 1st, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Great timing!
March 1st, 2025
