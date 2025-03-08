Sign up
Previous
Photo 1096
At the seaside
With a glimpse of sunshine!
8th March 2025
8th Mar 25
5
5
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1096
photos
98
followers
99
following
300% complete
1089
1090
1091
1092
1093
1094
1095
1096
Views
16
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
8th March 2025 4:39pm
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
the
,
at
,
seaside
Casablanca
ace
Lovely pov. Can't beat a sand dune!
March 8th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture fav!
March 8th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Ooh gorgeous. fav
March 8th, 2025
Eric Klopfer
Nice lines
March 8th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful perspective!
March 8th, 2025
