Walking through the marsh by pattyblue
Photo 1097

Walking through the marsh

Reeds as far as the eye could see.
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
