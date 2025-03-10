Sign up
Previous
Photo 1098
Sunset with a difference
When you go out expecting one thing and get something else instead.
This digger was parked up for the night on the breakwater. It looks like they are in the process of repairing the sea wall.
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
sunset
a
with
difference
