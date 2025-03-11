Previous
Hawker’s hut by pattyblue
Hawker’s hut

I went to see this yesterday. Not a great picture as it was tricky to photograph as it’s on the cliff path and I had no room to step backwards.

A bit of info below:

is an historic hut at Morwenstow, Cornwall originally built by the eccentric clergyman, poet and antiquarian, Robert Hawker (1803 – 1875).
It was originally built from driftwood and timber retrieved from shipwrecks by the eccentric vicar who spent many hours in the hut writing poems and smoking opium, perhaps inspired by the views of the Atlantic Ocean.

It is the smallest property belonging to the National Trust.

11th March 2025 11th Mar 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Casablanca ace
Wow! Fascinating sounding place.
March 13th, 2025  
Mags ace
How interesting and a wonderful shot!
March 13th, 2025  
Susan Klassen ace
What a neat capture.
March 13th, 2025  
