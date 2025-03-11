Hawker’s hut

I went to see this yesterday. Not a great picture as it was tricky to photograph as it’s on the cliff path and I had no room to step backwards.



A bit of info below:



Hawker’s hut

is an historic hut at Morwenstow, Cornwall originally built by the eccentric clergyman, poet and antiquarian, Robert Hawker (1803 – 1875).

It was originally built from driftwood and timber retrieved from shipwrecks by the eccentric vicar who spent many hours in the hut writing poems and smoking opium, perhaps inspired by the views of the Atlantic Ocean.



It is the smallest property belonging to the National Trust.



