Previous
St James church by pattyblue
Photo 1100

St James church

I visited the small town of Kilkhampton today. There was a small Spar shop, a small Co-op and an MOT garage and that was about it - apart from an ENORMOUS church.
This entrance was very impressive, a real visual overload.
12th March 2025 12th Mar 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
301% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Wow! The stonework really stands out even against the red tile.
March 13th, 2025  
Susan Klassen ace
Beautiful capture!
March 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact