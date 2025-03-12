Sign up
Previous
Photo 1100
St James church
I visited the small town of Kilkhampton today. There was a small Spar shop, a small Co-op and an MOT garage and that was about it - apart from an ENORMOUS church.
This entrance was very impressive, a real visual overload.
12th March 2025
12th Mar 25
2
2
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags
ace
Wow! The stonework really stands out even against the red tile.
March 13th, 2025
Susan Klassen
ace
Beautiful capture!
March 13th, 2025
