Revelation by pattyblue
Revelation

I stepped on this rock with my wet boot and just happened to look down.
I was blown away by all these tiny fossils that had shown up on the wet surface.
Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags ace
What a great find! Amazing shapes and textures.
March 14th, 2025  
Babs ace
What an interesting find
March 14th, 2025  
