Previous
Photo 1101
Revelation
I stepped on this rock with my wet boot and just happened to look down.
I was blown away by all these tiny fossils that had shown up on the wet surface.
13th March 2025
13th Mar 25
2
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
9th March 2025 5:39pm
Tags
revelation
Mags
ace
What a great find! Amazing shapes and textures.
March 14th, 2025
Babs
ace
What an interesting find
March 14th, 2025
