Black rock beach by pattyblue
Photo 1102

Black rock beach

I took this on my way from Widemouth Bay to Poundstock.
The clouds looked ominous but they soon blew away leaving a nice sunny day.
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags ace
What an amazing landscape!
March 15th, 2025  
