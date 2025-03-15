Previous
Beach day by pattyblue
Beach day

I sat on these rocks waiting for the sun to come out from behind a cloud to get a picture of this half tide marker when this horse walked into my view.
I liked it.
Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Jenny ace
Great composition. I love it.
March 15th, 2025  
Mags ace
I thought it was an old grave marker! Very cool!
March 15th, 2025  
