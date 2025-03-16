Previous
Tree silhouette by pattyblue
Tree silhouette

I was walking up a country lane heading for Marhamchurch and as I passed this tree the sun was behind it and it looked almost black.
It was at the entrance to a small Crematorium so it sort of befitted the scene.
16th March 2025 16th Mar 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags ace
Very cool shapes in the trunk. Lovely shot!
March 17th, 2025  
