Photo 1105
Lucky
A view of Summerleaze beach.
We have been so lucky with the weather.
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1105
photos
100
followers
101
following
4
2
365
iPhone 13 mini
15th March 2025 1:02pm
Tags
lucky
Beverley
ace
Stunning capture…
March 17th, 2025
Michelle
Beautiful beach capture
March 17th, 2025
