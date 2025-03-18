Previous
Shall I or shant I? by pattyblue
Shall I or shant I?

I did.

I only got this far though. This is where I turned around and came back.
18th March 2025 18th Mar 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags ace
Looking a bit hazardous! Nice capture though. =)
March 24th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Brave of you!
March 24th, 2025  
