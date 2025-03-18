Sign up
Photo 1106
Shall I or shant I?
I did.
I only got this far though. This is where I turned around and came back.
18th March 2025
18th Mar 25
2
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags
ace
Looking a bit hazardous! Nice capture though. =)
March 24th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Brave of you!
March 24th, 2025
