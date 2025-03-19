Previous
Next
Spot the difference by pattyblue
Photo 1107

Spot the difference

I found three (apart from the colour)

I posted the image on the right last year and when I passed it this year it had been coloured in.
19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
303% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
The color is nice, but I love the black and white. =)
March 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact