Photo 1107
Spot the difference
I found three (apart from the colour)
I posted the image on the right last year and when I passed it this year it had been coloured in.
19th March 2025
19th Mar 25
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags
ace
The color is nice, but I love the black and white. =)
March 24th, 2025
