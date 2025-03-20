Previous
Lady’s Window by pattyblue
Photo 1106

Lady’s Window

I took a cliff top walk from Trevalga to Boscastle to find this.
I did walk down and look through the window and it’s a sheer drop on the other side.
20th March 2025 20th Mar 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags ace
What a beautiful capture and view!
March 22nd, 2025  
Babs ace
What a great shot but it must be quite scary being up there
March 22nd, 2025  
