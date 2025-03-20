Sign up
Photo 1106
Lady’s Window
I took a cliff top walk from Trevalga to Boscastle to find this.
I did walk down and look through the window and it’s a sheer drop on the other side.
20th March 2025
20th Mar 25
2
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags
ace
What a beautiful capture and view!
March 22nd, 2025
Babs
ace
What a great shot but it must be quite scary being up there
March 22nd, 2025
