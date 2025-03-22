Sign up
Photo 1110
Autumnal mood
Photos taken on my various wanderings around the Midlands during last autumn.
Answering the shout out for the mfpiac challenge.
22nd March 2025
22nd Mar 25
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Tags
mfpiac-138
Casablanca
ace
Nice combo. Especially like the mass of fungi
March 30th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely collage👍😊
March 30th, 2025
