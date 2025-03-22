Previous
Next
Autumnal mood by pattyblue
Photo 1110

Autumnal mood

Photos taken on my various wanderings around the Midlands during last autumn.

Answering the shout out for the mfpiac challenge.
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
305% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Nice combo. Especially like the mass of fungi
March 30th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely collage👍😊
March 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact