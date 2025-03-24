Previous
Transformation by pattyblue
Photo 1110

Transformation

I visited the cemetery yesterday after a two week absence and it is now full of colour with spring flowers.
This is one of the patches of Glory of the Snow that had made a nice carpet of colour.
24th March 2025 24th Mar 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
304% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact