Testing the water by pattyblue
Photo 1111

Testing the water

The bluebell leaves are creating large carpets now.
I found this solitary little bunch that had emerged amongst all the green.
25th March 2025 25th Mar 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Lesley ace
Yay, they’re out. Need to find somewhere for a bluebell walk.
March 26th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo👍😊
March 26th, 2025  
Babs ace
I used to love bluebell time when I lived in the UK.
March 26th, 2025  
