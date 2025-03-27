Sign up
Photo 1112
Cherry blossom
There is this little square in Birmingham that comes to life for a couple of weeks when the cherry blossom blooms.
Lots of happy people enjoying the sight and taking photos. I took a zillion photos myself.
27th March 2025
27th Mar 25
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
27th March 2025 12:01pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
blossom
,
cherry
Beverley
ace
Lovely scent and fabulous shadows… wonderful place to sit
March 27th, 2025
