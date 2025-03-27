Previous
Cherry blossom by pattyblue
Cherry blossom

There is this little square in Birmingham that comes to life for a couple of weeks when the cherry blossom blooms.
Lots of happy people enjoying the sight and taking photos. I took a zillion photos myself.
27th March 2025 27th Mar 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Beverley ace
Lovely scent and fabulous shadows… wonderful place to sit
March 27th, 2025  
