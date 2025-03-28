Previous
Work in progress by pattyblue
A street artist at work in Birmingham yesterday.
I watched fascinated while he painted her blue lips then moved down to paint her chin.
He was so engrossed in his task he didn’t even notice me.
Peter Dulis
Interesting
March 29th, 2025  
