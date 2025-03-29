Sign up
Previous
Photo 1115
Spurge
Isn’t nature wonderful?
29th March 2025
29th Mar 25
2
2
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
27th March 2025 11:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spurge
Casablanca
ace
Absolutely. Lovely display
March 30th, 2025
Mags
ace
So different and gorgeous!
March 30th, 2025
