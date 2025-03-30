Sign up
Photo 1117
Thank you Siri
I took this daft picture of a statue in the cemetery last week and had to smile when Siri recognised it as a mourning dove.
30th March 2025
30th Mar 25
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
you
thank
siri
Mags
ace
That's the saddest looking mourning dove I've ever seen, but what a nice capture. =)
March 31st, 2025
