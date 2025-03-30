Previous
Thank you Siri by pattyblue
Photo 1117

Thank you Siri

I took this daft picture of a statue in the cemetery last week and had to smile when Siri recognised it as a mourning dove.
30th March 2025 30th Mar 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags ace
That's the saddest looking mourning dove I've ever seen, but what a nice capture. =)
March 31st, 2025  
