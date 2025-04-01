Previous
Daffs by pattyblue
Daffs

I couldn’t let spring go by without posting at least one picture of daffodils.
The petals on these seemed to be glowing in the low sunlight
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags ace
How gorgeous! The dappled light, the daffs, the blue sky and green grass... I would like to sit there and just marvel at it. =)
April 2nd, 2025  
Boxplayer ace
Fabulous viewpoint and spring light
April 2nd, 2025  
