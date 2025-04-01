Sign up
Photo 1120
Daffs
I couldn’t let spring go by without posting at least one picture of daffodils.
The petals on these seemed to be glowing in the low sunlight
1st April 2025
1st Apr 25
2
2
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1121
photos
100
followers
101
following
1114
1115
1116
1117
1118
1119
1120
1121
Views
3
3
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
1st April 2025 1:16pm
Tags
daffs
Mags
ace
How gorgeous! The dappled light, the daffs, the blue sky and green grass... I would like to sit there and just marvel at it. =)
April 2nd, 2025
Boxplayer
ace
Fabulous viewpoint and spring light
April 2nd, 2025
