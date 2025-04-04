Sign up
Previous
Photo 1123
Horsetails
I love to see these horsetails coming through in Spring.
They are one of the few prehistoric plants along with ferns and mosses and pre-date the dinosaurs.
These brown shoots come up first and release spores then they die off after about a week then the actual green horsetail plants come through.
It’s like evolution couldn’t decide - fungi or plant? So it did both.
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
