Horsetails

I love to see these horsetails coming through in Spring.

They are one of the few prehistoric plants along with ferns and mosses and pre-date the dinosaurs.

These brown shoots come up first and release spores then they die off after about a week then the actual green horsetail plants come through.

It’s like evolution couldn’t decide - fungi or plant? So it did both.
