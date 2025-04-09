Previous
Next
Train line to nowhere by pattyblue
Photo 1128

Train line to nowhere

Abandoned track and signal box in Lichfield. The signal box is now home to nesting sparrows.
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
310% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact