Wisteria by pattyblue
Photo 1130

Wisteria

We were sitting outside a pub in Stratford underneath this wisteria. It was just coming into bloom and the bees were flitting around it.
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
