Previous
Photo 1132
Filming
I stood watching this film crew doing a take while we were in Stratford.
I only noticed later that I had caught the jester statue taken by my sister
@tinley23
reflected in the window on the left.
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Tags
filming
