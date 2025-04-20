Previous
Cemetery in bloom by pattyblue
Photo 1133

Cemetery in bloom

Bluebells galore.
Who needs a forest?
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Boxplayer ace
Oh wow beautiful
April 20th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so pretty
April 20th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Gorgeous
April 20th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Sooo beautiful
April 20th, 2025  
