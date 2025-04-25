Previous
Hello number one by pattyblue
Photo 1136

Hello number one

We were a bit puzzled why this duck’s egg was just lying on the ground but I’ve since read up on it and it seems that they lay their eggs over a two day period and don’t sit on them until they’re all laid.
25th April 2025 25th Apr 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
311% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact