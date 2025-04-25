Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1136
Hello number one
We were a bit puzzled why this duck’s egg was just lying on the ground but I’ve since read up on it and it seems that they lay their eggs over a two day period and don’t sit on them until they’re all laid.
25th April 2025
25th Apr 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1136
photos
103
followers
104
following
311% complete
View this month »
1129
1130
1131
1132
1133
1134
1135
1136
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
24th April 2025 10:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ndao34
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close