Abandoned by pattyblue
A rusty old bike on the canal towpath.
26th April 2025 26th Apr 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Corinne C ace
Excellent subject
April 30th, 2025  
Mags ace
Fabulous find. A great grungy shot!
April 30th, 2025  
