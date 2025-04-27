Sign up
Previous
Photo 1138
Forget me nots
I thought these looked nice mingled with the dead leaves.
27th April 2025
27th Apr 25
3
3
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1138
photos
103
followers
104
following
311% complete
View this month »
1131
1132
1133
1134
1135
1136
1137
1138
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
20th April 2025 12:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
me
,
forget
,
nots
Corinne C
ace
Pretty blue burst!
April 30th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely find fv!
April 30th, 2025
Mags
ace
How beautiful! It's too hot for them to grow here.
April 30th, 2025
