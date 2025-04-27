Previous
Forget me nots by pattyblue
Photo 1138

Forget me nots

I thought these looked nice mingled with the dead leaves.
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Corinne C ace
Pretty blue burst!
April 30th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely find fv!
April 30th, 2025  
Mags ace
How beautiful! It's too hot for them to grow here.
April 30th, 2025  
