Photo 1139
Lily pads and selfie
I’m standing on the canal bank looking down into the water at the lily pads starting to rise.
I was going to crop myself out but I thought it gave some context to the image.
29th April 2025
29th Apr 25
0
0
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1133
1134
1135
1136
1137
1138
1139
1140
Views
0
365
iPhone 13 mini
30th April 2025 1:47pm
and
,
lily
,
pads
,
selfie
