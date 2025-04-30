Previous
Holly blue butterfly by pattyblue
Photo 1139

Holly blue butterfly

I found this little guy flitting around the bluebells in the small copse in my park.
He was a tiny thing, about the size of my fingernail.
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
312% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact