Photo 1139
Holly blue butterfly
I found this little guy flitting around the bluebells in the small copse in my park.
He was a tiny thing, about the size of my fingernail.
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
30th April 2025 12:19pm
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
blue
,
butterfly
,
holly
