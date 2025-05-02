Previous
Three men went to mow by pattyblue
Photo 1142

Three men went to mow

They’ve scalped the grass in my park to within an inch of its life - how very dare they.
I’m scuppered now for no mow May for a couple of weeks so I’m going to try May half and half instead.
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
