Alderfly by pattyblue
Alderfly

I like their stained glass window wings.
3rd May 2025 3rd May 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags ace
I see those window wings! Very lovely capture.
May 5th, 2025  
