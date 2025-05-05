Sign up
Photo 1145
Hanging around
I nearly missed this Cranefly hanging under the Dandelion.
I thought it was a bit of dead leaf at first.
5th May 2025
5th May 25
1
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1146
photos
102
followers
103
following
313% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
4th May 2025 1:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nomowmay-25
amyK
ace
Great capture; excellent details
May 7th, 2025
