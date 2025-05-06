Previous
Red Hawthorn by pattyblue
Red Hawthorn

It seems to be a bumper year for Hawthorns, this tree was massed with flowers.
6th May 2025 6th May 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Susan Klassen ace
Beautiful capture!
May 7th, 2025  
