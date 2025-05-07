Previous
May half by pattyblue
May half

I think I’m becoming an insect pervert - I need help..
7th May 2025 7th May 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, great minimalism for your half and half.
May 9th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ha ha ha, made me laugh out loud!
May 9th, 2025  
Babs ace
Ha ha well spotted. You are becoming a peeping Tom
May 9th, 2025  
