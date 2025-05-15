Sign up
Previous
Photo 1148
Submariner
Today we visited the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas. We haven’t been here for six years and there were so many new memorials to see.
This is a small part of a large statue representing the Submariner Service.
The memorial - two halves of a conning tower split, allowing people to walk through, passing the statue of a submariner as they do.
15th May 2025
15th May 25
2
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Tags
sms4
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Stunning composition, really impactful.
May 15th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Beautiful capture
May 15th, 2025
