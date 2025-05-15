Previous
Submariner by pattyblue
Photo 1148

Submariner

Today we visited the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas. We haven’t been here for six years and there were so many new memorials to see.

This is a small part of a large statue representing the Submariner Service.

The memorial - two halves of a conning tower split, allowing people to walk through, passing the statue of a submariner as they do.
15th May 2025

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Stunning composition, really impactful.
May 15th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Beautiful capture
May 15th, 2025  
