Photo 1149
No mow May
Marsh orchids and birds foot trefoil on the canal bank.
19th May 2025
19th May 25
1
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1154
photos
103
followers
104
following
1147
1148
1149
1150
1151
1152
1153
1154
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
22nd May 2025 11:32am
Tags
nomowmay-25
Mags
ace
Such pretty wildflowers and colors!
May 25th, 2025
