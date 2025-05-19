Previous
No mow May by pattyblue
Photo 1149

No mow May

Marsh orchids and birds foot trefoil on the canal bank.
19th May 2025 19th May 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags ace
Such pretty wildflowers and colors!
May 25th, 2025  
