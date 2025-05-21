Previous
Watching life go by by pattyblue
Photo 1149

Watching life go by

On the Wyrley & Essington canal.

This lock gate had a fancy iron rail across it. We stood for a while watching the boaters coming and going.
21st May 2025

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful photo & wonderful walks
May 22nd, 2025  
