Photo 1150
Wheelie bin seating
And ghost graffiti on the canal today.
22nd May 2025
22nd May 25
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Tags
mayhalf-2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow that is such an image - could be tagged for that curse of the modern world theme as that is such a sad image as I imagine what that waterside would be like as a natural place with no humans anywhere
May 22nd, 2025
