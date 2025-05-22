Previous
Wheelie bin seating by pattyblue
Wheelie bin seating

And ghost graffiti on the canal today.
22nd May 2025 22nd May 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow that is such an image - could be tagged for that curse of the modern world theme as that is such a sad image as I imagine what that waterside would be like as a natural place with no humans anywhere
May 22nd, 2025  
