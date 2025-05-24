Previous
Baby huddle by pattyblue
Photo 1154

Baby huddle

Some little goslings enjoying the food we gave them.
24th May 2025 24th May 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
LManning (Laura) ace
So fluffy!
May 25th, 2025  
Mags ace
Sweet capture!
May 25th, 2025  
