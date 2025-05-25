Previous
Confused by pattyblue
Photo 1155

Confused

I took this picture of a flag iris growing among some great water dock.
I totally confused Siri, it identified it as a cucumber!
25th May 2025 25th May 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
316% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
LOL! I never rely on these apps for ID. Lovely shot!
May 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact